Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man wanted in Dexter taken into custody in Springfield, Mo.

Chris J. Smith, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was arrested on September 5 in Springfield, Mo. by members...
Chris J. Smith, 28, of Poplar Bluff, was arrested on September 5 in Springfield, Mo. by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.(Dexter Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted in southeast Missouri was taken into custody in Springfield, Missouri.

According to the Dexter Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Office helped in finding Chris J. Smith, 28, of Poplar Bluff. He was arrested on September 5 in Springfield by members of the Marshal’s Office.

As of Friday, Sept. 8, Smith was being held at the Stoddard County Jail on a warrant of resisting or interfering with an arrest/detention/stop. His bond was set at $5,000.

According to police, on August 12 Smith fled from a traffic stop near the area of Houston and Whitman Street. He had an active warrant for his arrest at the time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Osceola police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed.
Woman killed in shooting, police investigating
Paragould police arrested 19-year-old Mason Markum on suspicion of theft of property.
Walmart employee accused of raiding registers
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a couple of back-to-back earthquakes early Thursday morning...
Pair of earthquakes recorded near Blytheville
Wrestling fans are excited after WWE announced its stop in northeast Arkansas later this year.
WWE to return to FNB Arena
The stage at local fest in 2022, this year there will be new vendors and performers.
Local Fest, football game has the city preparing for a busy weekend

Latest News

Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Thompson, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from...
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School
Fans of Sephora will no longer need to travel to Memphis or Little Rock to purchase their...
Sephora returning to Jonesboro
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
Crash shuts down Randolph County highway