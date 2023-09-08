Man wanted in Dexter taken into custody in Springfield, Mo.

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted in southeast Missouri was taken into custody in Springfield, Missouri.

According to the Dexter Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Office helped in finding Chris J. Smith, 28, of Poplar Bluff. He was arrested on September 5 in Springfield by members of the Marshal’s Office.

As of Friday, Sept. 8, Smith was being held at the Stoddard County Jail on a warrant of resisting or interfering with an arrest/detention/stop. His bond was set at $5,000.

According to police, on August 12 Smith fled from a traffic stop near the area of Houston and Whitman Street. He had an active warrant for his arrest at the time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.