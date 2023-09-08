Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Road closures ahead of Blytheville event

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, traffic will be limited to exit and entry on Ruddle Road only to...
Beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, traffic will be limited to exit and entry on Ruddle Road only to prepare for the event.(WBRC)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend event in Blytheville is creating a few traffic changes.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, Cooking for a Cure will take place in Walker Park starting Friday evening and will continue into the weekend.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, traffic will be limited to exit and entry on Ruddle Road only to prepare for the event.

All other entry and exit points will be closed.

All entry and exit points into Walker Park will be closed except for Ruddle Road.
All entry and exit points into Walker Park will be closed except for Ruddle Road.(KAIT)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Tuesday evening on State Highway 367 in front of Walmart in Newport
Victim identified in fatal crash
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a...
Sheriff: Driver ‘okay’ following truck-train collision
A 7-year-old Paragould girl had a birthday surprise she will never forget.
Paragould girl uncovers 2.95 carat diamond
Jaden Alphin (left) and Brandon Smith (right) were in the vehicle. Alphin fled from the scene...
Two suspects caught after multi-county chase
A Batesville man died Labor Day when a car collided with his motorcycle.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with ASP trooper

Latest News

Missouri State Highway Patrol advises safe driving during harvest season
The resolution would allow for the construction of Southern Ridge Boulevard across the...
City considers creating corridor for improved emergency response times
A Tuesday morning crash brought traffic to a standstill on a Craighead County highway.
2-vehicle crash stalls morning commute
It was recently announced that the closed bridge on Highway 9 will have one lane reopened.
One lane to reopen on closed Highway bridge