Road closures ahead of Blytheville event

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend event in Blytheville is creating a few traffic changes.

According to the Blytheville Police Department, Cooking for a Cure will take place in Walker Park starting Friday evening and will continue into the weekend.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, traffic will be limited to exit and entry on Ruddle Road only to prepare for the event.

All other entry and exit points will be closed.

All entry and exit points into Walker Park will be closed except for Ruddle Road. (KAIT)

