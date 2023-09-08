Searcy man arrested for possession of child porn

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A Searcy man was arrested after he was accused of possessing child porn.

According to our content partner KARK, Adam Williams, 23, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after detectives with the Searcy Police Department received a cyber-tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Williams faces seven counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

He is currently being held in the White County jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 11.

For more on this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.