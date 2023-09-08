Football Friday Night
Something to Smile About: A woman celebrates victories while overcoming obstacles

By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite dealing with obstacles, one woman is celebrating her victories.

When Michelle Haneline had her son, she lost her peripheral vision. While this changed her everyday life it also impacted other parts of her life.

It changed how she is able to do one of her favorite hobbies: crochet.

She started crocheting at a young age, learning by trial and error. Over time she perfected her craft.

However, losing part of her vision did not stop her from doing what she loved. She was awarded best in show for three of her crochet creations at the 2023 Greene County Fair.

“I can not do the fine, like the lace, but I have to do the big yarns, like the 4 and up to see and sometimes my eyes get blurry and I have to lay it down. It’s hard to do but I push through,” she said.

She was very excited to get the best-in-show at the fair and is excited to enter her creations at the Northeast Arkansas Fair soon.

