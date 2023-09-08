Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.
As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.
A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.
When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.
