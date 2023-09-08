Working for you on GMR8

Football Friday Night
Arkansas State Police wants to hide tax money spent on a recent European trip.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

A disturbance moving through western Arkansas is increasing clouds this morning, but rain chances remain very low for Region 8. By this afternoon, we will see more sunshine with temperatures in the mid-80s. FFN looks nice tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the low-60s. Saturday looks beautiful with plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the low-80s. Looking down the road, rain chances bump up on Tuesday and behind that, cooler air filters in with highs in the 70s next week.

News Headlines

Arkansas State Police doesn’t want you to know how tax dollars were spent on the Governor’s European trip.

A special session is expected to be called over $3.7 Billion in excessive taxes.

A special legislative session could retroactively hide more tax-payer financial records and meeting information from public records requests.

Downtown Jonesboro roads will be closed for Local Fest.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

