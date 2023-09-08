Wynne Football set to kick off first home game since its stadium was destroyed.

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been 161 days since a tornado left so many picking up the pieces in Wynne, but Friday they get a chance to move forward.

The Wynne High School Football team will play their first game of the season after the storm destroyed their stadium.

Head Coach for the varsity team Clay Totty said if you saw the field after the storm, you would have never thought they would get here.

“To say that we had hope back then was probably stretching it, it was really more of a dream that we would have a season and for sure to be able to play home games,” Totty said.

Totty said this is more than a game because it gives people a sanctuary where for three hours, they don’t have to think about anything else but the game.

“You know we are still not back to normal you know but this will be the closest to normal we have been,” Totty said.

After the storm, some players transferred because of the uncertainty of the season but the seniors that stayed like Brayden Maddox said he couldn’t wait.

“You have that picture in your head of what it looked like, and you look at this and it is just two completely different ideas you go from thinking you’re not going to be able to play to getting ready to play on a Friday night it is an incredible feeling,” Maddox said.

For a town that loves their high school football, the players know this means as much to the fans as it does to them.

“The atmosphere of Wynne has always been crazy, We can’t wait to see the crowd. We are going to have a great game,” Senior Donte Smith said.

No matter what the final score ends up being the fact that there is a game is a victory for the city with a smile.

