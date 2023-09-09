A-State releases game day information for Red Wolves fans

JONESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - The 50th season at Centennial Bank Stadium kicks off Saturday when Arkansas State plays host to Memphis in a battle of regional rivals that gets underway at 6 p.m.

For those attending the game, there are some things you need to know.

Gameday tickets can be accessed through smartphones and scanned for entry to the game. Paper tickets will be available for those who need them.

New gate numbers are being utilized to make it easier for everyone at the game. The west side of the stadium will have gates W1, W2 and W2. Gates E1, E2, and E3 can be found on the east side of the stadium.

The 50th season at Centennial Bank Stadium kicks off Saturday when Arkansas State plays host to Memphis in a battle of regional rivals that gets underway at 6 p.m. (Arkansas State University)

A-State’s clear bag policy is in effect. Exemptions will be made for medically necessary equipment. Those with strollers, car seats, and diaper bags are asked to enter through gate W2, which will also serve as the family gate. These items will be checked at that gate for retrieval later.

Parking for the game will begin as early as 2 p.m. for those who have reserved parking spaces in color-coded lots. General parking will be available for $10 and includes lots at First National Bank Arena and Tomlinson Stadium. Entry for this parking will be from Red Wolf Boulevard onto Aggie Road.

A complete Gameday Guide may be found online, with details regarding Red Wolf Walk, Tailgate City, additional gate information, and other notes. Tickets to watch the Red Wolves take on the Memphis Tigers are available for purchase by visiting AStateredwolves.com/tickets.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.