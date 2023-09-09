Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

A-State releases game day information for Red Wolves fans

The 50th season at Centennial Bank Stadium kicks off Saturday when Arkansas State plays host to...
The 50th season at Centennial Bank Stadium kicks off Saturday when Arkansas State plays host to Memphis in a battle of regional rivals that gets underway at 6 p.m.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - The 50th season at Centennial Bank Stadium kicks off Saturday when Arkansas State plays host to Memphis in a battle of regional rivals that gets underway at 6 p.m.

For those attending the game, there are some things you need to know.

Gameday tickets can be accessed through smartphones and scanned for entry to the game. Paper tickets will be available for those who need them.

New gate numbers are being utilized to make it easier for everyone at the game. The west side of the stadium will have gates W1, W2 and W2. Gates E1, E2, and E3 can be found on the east side of the stadium.

The 50th season at Centennial Bank Stadium kicks off Saturday when Arkansas State plays host to...
The 50th season at Centennial Bank Stadium kicks off Saturday when Arkansas State plays host to Memphis in a battle of regional rivals that gets underway at 6 p.m.(Arkansas State University)

A-State’s clear bag policy is in effect. Exemptions will be made for medically necessary equipment. Those with strollers, car seats, and diaper bags are asked to enter through gate W2, which will also serve as the family gate. These items will be checked at that gate for retrieval later.

Parking for the game will begin as early as 2 p.m. for those who have reserved parking spaces in color-coded lots. General parking will be available for $10 and includes lots at First National Bank Arena and Tomlinson Stadium. Entry for this parking will be from Red Wolf Boulevard onto Aggie Road.

A complete Gameday Guide may be found online, with details regarding Red Wolf Walk, Tailgate City, additional gate information, and other notes. Tickets to watch the Red Wolves take on the Memphis Tigers are available for purchase by visiting AStateredwolves.com/tickets.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Fans of Sephora will no longer need to travel to Memphis or Little Rock to purchase their...
Sephora returning to Jonesboro
A judge found probable cause Friday to charge 59-year-old Gary Dale Benson of Jonesboro with...
Man accused of sexting, exposing himself to child
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 3 Scores for Sept. 8, plus Video Replays »

Latest News

Joggers lined up at Arkansas State University Newport for a 5k to honor Sydney Sutherland....
Joggers honor Sydney Sutherland through 5k
Brookland Elementary School held “Donuts for Dads” on Saturday. The event encourages fathers...
Brookland holds “Donuts for Dads”
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
One dead after car crashes into semi on highway
FFN Overtime (9/9/23): Southside beats Heber Springs, Highland beats Piggott