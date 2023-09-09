Football Friday Night
Brookland holds “Donuts for Dads”

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland Elementary School held “Donuts for Dads” on Saturday.

The event encourages fathers to come out and become more involved in their child’s school.

“Sometimes they read to kids, or they play, it just gets them to understand what’s going on in our school,” said Theressa Davis, elementary school counselor.

This is the school’s 15th year hosting the event. Davis estimates around 300 dads and children came to the event.

The event also brings attention to WATCHD.O.G.S., something Davis hopes the dads get involved in.

“They help in the car line, they go to about six classrooms a day, it motivates the kids to have a happy day,” she said.

