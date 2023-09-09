Football Friday Night
City of Piggott holds annual fishing rodeo

The city of Piggott is holding its annual fishing rodeo on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The city of Piggott is holding its annual fishing rodeo on Saturday, Sept. 9.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Piggott is holding its annual fishing rodeo on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The rodeo is sponsored by the City of Piggott and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and will be open to everyone.

The rodeo will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants 16 and older are required to have a valid fishing license. There will be no cost to fish, and the limit is 3 per person.

Prizes will be drawn every 15 minutes as well as three grand prizes.

