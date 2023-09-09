Second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction to take place in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction will take place in Paragould on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event is hosted by Together We Foster, a group that provides support to foster care communities throughout Northeast Arkansas.

The event will be at The Crossing Church in Paragould and will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sponsorship levels include Advocate at $1,000, Supporter at $400, and Friend at $100.

