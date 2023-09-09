Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction to take place in Paragould

The second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction will take place in Paragould on...
The second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction will take place in Paragould on Saturday, Sept. 9.(Unsplash)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction will take place in Paragould on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event is hosted by Together We Foster, a group that provides support to foster care communities throughout Northeast Arkansas.

The event will be at The Crossing Church in Paragould and will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sponsorship levels include Advocate at $1,000, Supporter at $400, and Friend at $100.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Fans of Sephora will no longer need to travel to Memphis or Little Rock to purchase their...
Sephora returning to Jonesboro
A judge found probable cause Friday to charge 59-year-old Gary Dale Benson of Jonesboro with...
Man accused of sexting, exposing himself to child
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
Crash shuts down Randolph County highway

Latest News

The city of Piggott is holding its annual fishing rodeo on Saturday, Sept. 9.
City of Piggott holds annual fishing rodeo
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage for Sept 8-10
Cave City and Melbourne take the field tonight with plans to raise money for Highland Sophmore...
Football teams to raise money for student diagnosed with leukemia
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage Aug. 25-27
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage for Sept. 8-10