Arkansas State falls to Memphis 37-3 in home opener

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It unraveled for the Red Wolves Saturday night at The Vault.

Arkansas State football committed 4 turnovers, several starters were injured, and fell to Memphis 37-3. 16 of the Tigers points came off Red Wolves turnovers, including a 36 yard DJ Bell interception return for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Dominic Zvada provided the first A-State points of 2023, he drilled a 34 yard field goal in the final seconds of the 1st half.

J.T. Shrout left the game in the 3rd quarter with a lower body injury. He was 12 of 25 passing for 79 yards and 2 interceptions. Jaxon Dailey played the remainder of the game, going 9 of 15 passing for 63 yards.

Along with Shrout, Terion Sugick, Ethan Hassler, and Adam Jones were among the Red Wolves to leave Saturday’s game due to injury.

The Red Wolves fall to 0-2 on the season while the Tigers are now 2-0. A-State continues their homestand September 16th vs. Stony Brook. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.