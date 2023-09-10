Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas State falls to Memphis 37-3 in home opener

The Red Wolves fell to Memphis 37-3 Saturday in the home opener.
The Red Wolves fell to Memphis 37-3 Saturday in the home opener.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It unraveled for the Red Wolves Saturday night at The Vault.

Arkansas State football committed 4 turnovers, several starters were injured, and fell to Memphis 37-3. 16 of the Tigers points came off Red Wolves turnovers, including a 36 yard DJ Bell interception return for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Dominic Zvada provided the first A-State points of 2023, he drilled a 34 yard field goal in the final seconds of the 1st half.

J.T. Shrout left the game in the 3rd quarter with a lower body injury. He was 12 of 25 passing for 79 yards and 2 interceptions. Jaxon Dailey played the remainder of the game, going 9 of 15 passing for 63 yards.

Along with Shrout, Terion Sugick, Ethan Hassler, and Adam Jones were among the Red Wolves to leave Saturday’s game due to injury.

The Red Wolves fall to 0-2 on the season while the Tigers are now 2-0. A-State continues their homestand September 16th vs. Stony Brook. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Fans of Sephora will no longer need to travel to Memphis or Little Rock to purchase their...
Sephora returning to Jonesboro
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
One dead after car crashes into semi on highway
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 3 Scores for Sept. 8, plus Video Replays »

Latest News

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) reaches back to pass against Kent State during the second...
Jefferson’s two touchdowns lead Arkansas past Kent State, 28-6
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after Memphis loss
Red Wolves Raw: Jaxon Dailey & Melique Straker after Memphis loss
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sidelines against Virginia on Sept. 9, 2023
James Madison spoils Virginia’s UVA Strong celebration 36-35 on touchdown pass with 55 seconds left