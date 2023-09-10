Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Community gathers to release butterflies for loved ones

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Community members gathered with the Flo and Phil Hospice House to release butterflies in remembrance of their loved ones.

On Sunday, the St. Bernards Foundation hosted a butterfly release. The event is a fundraiser for the Flo and Phil Hospice House.

Hundreds arrived to pick up small boxes that had butterflies inside them.

Every person there had a different story to tell, but they were all gathered there for the same reason.

Debbie Fedick lost her sister, Tina, exactly a year ago on Sept. 10.

“We just never thought our baby sister would be the one to go, it was just hard,” she said.

The ceremony featured a prayer, community impact, testimony, and a musical performance.

Whether a year has passed or decades, the memories of those loved never fade.

Their love still perseveres through those who remember and grieve them.

“I say we remember in the present tense because when our loved ones even leave us, we still love them, so very much,” said Diana Davis, who spoke during the welcome portion of the ceremony.

Hundreds of butterflies were released, some took flight, and others took to the ground to stay a little longer with the people there.

“We had a butterfly last year, it didn’t fly, it stayed with us,” Fedick said.

I asked her if she felt like it was her sister staying with her.

“Mhmm… yeah… definitely, she was,” she said, tearfully.

For Fedick, the loss of her youngest sister will always be difficult, but she plans on coming back every year and encourages others who have experienced any loss to do the same.

“It brings people together and that’s what you’re wanting, people together. Cause you gotta remember them,” she said.

A representative of St. Bernards said 750 butterflies were released on Sunday and estimates that $15,000 were raised for the Flo and Phil Hospice House.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
One dead after car crashes into semi on highway
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play - Week 3 Scores for Sept. 8, plus Video Replays »
The second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction will take place in Paragould on...
Second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction to take place in Paragould
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Governor Sanders attended Saturday night’s football game and started the game with the coin toss.
Governor Sanders attended Arkansas State’s first home game of the season
Joggers lined up at Arkansas State University Newport for a 5k to honor Sydney Sutherland....
Joggers honor Sydney Sutherland through 5k
Brookland Elementary School held “Donuts for Dads” on Saturday. The event encourages fathers...
Brookland holds “Donuts for Dads”
The second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction will take place in Paragould on...
Second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction to take place in Paragould