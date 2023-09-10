Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Funding for Arkansas school’s “calming rooms” approaches deadline

Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield announced the deadline for applications for its Take Good...
Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield announced the deadline for applications for its Take Good Care Calming Room initiative is Sept. 22(Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield/White Hall School District)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Time is running out for Arkansas schools to apply for funding to create “calming rooms.”

Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield announced the deadline for applications for its Take Good Care Calming Room initiative is Sept. 22.

The company will award $2,500 to a middle school, junior high, or senior high school in each of the state’s 75 counties to create a quiet space for students dealing with issues like stress and anxiety.

The calming rooms will feature:

  • soft lighting
  • tranquil colors
  • comfortable furniture
  • positive, inspirational messages
  • journals, coloring books, and other sensory objects

When established, the calming rooms will be under the guidance of school counselors, nurses, or administrators.

President and CEO of Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield Curtis Barnett stated, “In order to be their best at home and in the classroom, students sometimes need a way to decompress and refocus, learning valuable coping techniques that will last them a lifetime.”

According to the media release, more than 14% of Arkansas children and teens are dealing with anxiety and depression.

For more information on guidelines and to apply, visit Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
One dead after car crashes into semi on highway
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play - Week 3 Scores for Sept. 8, plus Video Replays »
The second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction will take place in Paragould on...
Second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction to take place in Paragould
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Arkansas beats Kent State 28-6 to improve to 2-0 (KATV)
A-State in 90: Fore the Players, volleyball wins at Saluki Classic, soccer falls to Oklahoma State
Arkansas State football falls to Memphis 37-3, falls to 0-2
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after Memphis loss