Governor Sanders attended Arkansas State’s first home game of the season

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sanders attended Saturday night’s football game and started the game with the coin toss.

The football game kicked off on Sept. 9 at the Centennial Bank Stadium.

Miss Arkansas and Arkansas State University alumni Cori Keller attended the game as well to cheer on the Red Wolves.

To look at highlights on Friday Night’s game visit the KAIT website.

