MU wins at ECU

Marshall wins at Greenville for 1st time ever
Marshall wins at Greenville for 1st time ever
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREENVIEW, N.C. -- — Rasheen Ali ran for three touchdowns and a trick play helped beak the game open and give Marshall a 31-13 victory over East Carolina on Saturday night.

Receiver Charles Montgomery took a backward pass from Cam Fancher and then launched a 75-yard touchdown pass to Caleb McMillan, and Marshall (2-0) led 17-13 lead with 11:07 remaining. About three minutes later, Ali found a crease on the left side of the line and burst 56 yards into the end zone to extend the Thundering Herd lead to 24-13.

Micah Abraham picked off a Mason Garcia pass on ECU’s next series, and Ali ran for a 14-yard touchdown two plays later.

Ali finished with 85 yards rushing on 18 carries and caught four passes for 45 yards. He also had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter. Fancher was 15-of-28 passing for 178 yards.

Following an extended halftime due to a lightning delay, Andrew Conrad kicked a 30-yard field goal midway through the third quarter that gave the Pirates a 13-10 lead. Garcia completed 10 of 23 passes for 62 yards and with a touchdown and added 118 yards on for ECU (0-2).

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

