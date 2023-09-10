Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Red Wolves volleyball improves to 7-2 after beating Alabama A&M

By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong defense and an aggressive service game paved the way to Arkansas State volleyball’s second-consecutive 3-0 victory Saturday, sweeping Alabama A&M to conclude the Saluki Bash.

The Red Wolves (7-2) fired 11 aces, including four apiece by Bailey Helzer and Haley Glunz, while limiting the Bulldogs (1-8) to a .111 hitting percentage.

Helzer and Brianna Hollingshed led A-State with 11 kills each, hitting .346 and .562 respectively to help the Scarlet and Black to a .263 mark as a team. Abby Harris added a career-best nine kills on 19 attempts to hit .316 and knocked down a pair of blocks. Glunz added seven kills and two blocks to her four aces.

Erin Madigan handed out 33 assists with six digs and an ace, while Mia Maloney led the team with 10 digs from the libero spot.

A-State surged to an early five-point advantage before the Bulldogs scored six unanswered to lead 12-11. A kill by Hollingshed capped a 4-1 A-State run to make it 18-15, and then the Red Wolves took seven of the last 10 points to take the set 25-19 and lead 1-0 in the match.

Alabama A&M held a slight 8-6 edge in the second set before the Red Wolves reeled off nine points in a row to take a 15-8 lead. The Bulldogs responded with an 8-0 run to reclaim a 16-15 lead, but A-State answered with 10 of the set’s final 14 points to take a 2-0 advantage in the contest.

A-State carried its momentum into the third set, leading by as much as 13 and hitting .370 in the frame. Glunz went on a run of four aces to make it 20-7, and then Helzer clinched the sweep with a kill.

NEXT UP

A-State closes non-conference play next weekend in Springfield, Mo., at the Bear Invitational. There, the Red Wolves will face Western Illinois and Lindenwood on Friday before a Saturday match against host Missouri State.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play - Week 3 Scores for Sept. 8, plus Video Replays »
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
One dead after car crashes into semi on highway
The second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction will take place in Paragould on...
Second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction to take place in Paragould
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Arkansas beats Kent State 28-6 to improve to 2-0 (KATV)
A-State in 90: Fore the Players, volleyball wins at Saluki Classic, soccer falls to Oklahoma State
Arkansas State football falls to Memphis 37-3, falls to 0-2
The Red Wolves fell to Memphis 37-3 Saturday in the home opener.
Arkansas State falls to Memphis 37-3 in home opener