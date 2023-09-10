Red Wolves volleyball improves to 7-2 after beating Alabama A&M

Strong defense and an aggressive service game paved the way to Arkansas State volleyball’s second-consecutive 3-0 victory Saturday, sweeping Alabama A&M to conclude the Saluki Bash.

The Red Wolves (7-2) fired 11 aces, including four apiece by Bailey Helzer and Haley Glunz, while limiting the Bulldogs (1-8) to a .111 hitting percentage.

Helzer and Brianna Hollingshed led A-State with 11 kills each, hitting .346 and .562 respectively to help the Scarlet and Black to a .263 mark as a team. Abby Harris added a career-best nine kills on 19 attempts to hit .316 and knocked down a pair of blocks. Glunz added seven kills and two blocks to her four aces.

Erin Madigan handed out 33 assists with six digs and an ace, while Mia Maloney led the team with 10 digs from the libero spot.

A-State surged to an early five-point advantage before the Bulldogs scored six unanswered to lead 12-11. A kill by Hollingshed capped a 4-1 A-State run to make it 18-15, and then the Red Wolves took seven of the last 10 points to take the set 25-19 and lead 1-0 in the match.

Alabama A&M held a slight 8-6 edge in the second set before the Red Wolves reeled off nine points in a row to take a 15-8 lead. The Bulldogs responded with an 8-0 run to reclaim a 16-15 lead, but A-State answered with 10 of the set’s final 14 points to take a 2-0 advantage in the contest.

A-State carried its momentum into the third set, leading by as much as 13 and hitting .370 in the frame. Glunz went on a run of four aces to make it 20-7, and then Helzer clinched the sweep with a kill.

NEXT UP

A-State closes non-conference play next weekend in Springfield, Mo., at the Bear Invitational. There, the Red Wolves will face Western Illinois and Lindenwood on Friday before a Saturday match against host Missouri State.

