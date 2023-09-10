Football Friday Night
Rivercrest alum Demilon Brown had 4 TD Saturday in UAM win

Rivercrest alum Demilon Brown is the GAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week and on the new Harlon...
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Colt filled up the boxscore Saturday for the Boll Weevils.

Rivercrest alum Demilon Brown had 4 passing touchdowns, Arkansas-Monticello beat Southwestern Oklahoma State 58-21. Brown finished 14 of 27 passing for 213 yards.

Demilon has accounted for 655 total yards and 9 total scores (8 passing, 1 rushing) through the first two games of 2023.

UAM is off to a 2-0 start. The Boll Weevils travel to Searcy on September 16th to face #12 Harding. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at First Security Stadium.

