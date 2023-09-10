Trumann alum Will White with 2 TD receptions, #12 Harding beats Oklahoma Baptist

No. 12 Harding rolled up 513 total yards, scored three rushing touchdowns, three passing touchdowns and had a 72-yard fumble return for another touchdown in a 49-10 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday in the Bisons’ home opener at First Security Stadium. With the win Harding improved to 2-0 on the season and dropped Oklahoma Baptist to 1-1.

The Bisons scored touchdowns on six on its nine possessions, punted once, missed a field goal and ran out the last eight and a half minutes of the game on a drive that ended with a kneel down deep in Oklahoma Baptist territory. Harding rushed for 382 yards on 51 carries with touchdowns coming from Jhalen Spicer (19 yards), Cole Keylon (7 yards) and Andrew Miller (55 yards). The Bisons also passed for 131 yards and three touchdowns with Keylon connecting with Darius Brown (76 yards) and Will White (48 yards), and backup quarterback Malik Young hitting White again on a 7-yard TD pass.

Senior linebacker Zach Strickland put the game away in the third quarter with a 72-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

TEAM NOTES

The win was Harding’s 15th straight at home against Oklahoma teams … the Bisons have won six straight games dating to last season and has won three straight home games.

Harding had 382 rushing yards and 131 passing yards for 513 total yards … the last time Harding had more than 300 rushing yards, 100 passing yards and 500 total yards was at Arkansas Tech in 2019 when the Bisons had 406-108-514.

Harding averaged 9.0 yards per play, only the 13th time in program history the Bisons averaged 9.0 or more per play and the most since averaging 10.9 yards per play at Northwestern Oklahoma in 2021.

Harding limited Oklahoma Baptist to only 9 rushing yards, the fifth-fewest the Bisons have ever allowed in a GAC game and the fewest since limiting Oklahoma Baptist to 3 yards rushing in 2021.

PLAYER NOTES

SERIES NOTES

Harding improved to 8-0 all-time against Oklahoma Baptist, including 4-0 in Searcy.

UP NEXT

Harding returns to First Security Stadium next Saturday, hosting Arkansas-Monticello on Family Weekend at 6 p.m.

