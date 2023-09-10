Football Friday Night
ULM holds off late Lamar push, starts 2-0 for first time since 2018

By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM forced three turnovers in the first half and held off a 14-point fourth quarter push from Lamar to win 24-14. The Warhawks start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018. In former OCS quarterback Hunter Herring’s first start at ULM, he went 12 for 21 for 99 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

