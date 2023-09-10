Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/8/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees from NEA games on September 8th, 2023.

Walnut Ridge (Jayden Saulsbury INT)

Nominee #1 is Walnut Ridge. EPC was looking for the game winning touchdown but Jayden Saulsbury ices it with a interception. The Bobcats beat the Warriors 34-30 to start the season 3-0.

Valley View (Carson Turley TD pass to Andrew Jones)

Nominee #2 is Valley View. Carson Turley keeps the play alive, he’ll drop a dime to Andrew Jones for the touchdown. The Blazers beat Rivercrest 47 - 25 to improve to 2-1.

Rivercrest (Jayden Young 102 yd fumble return for TD)

Our final nominee is Rivercrest. It’s rare that we’ve had two Sweetest Play nominees come from one game. Ian McClain jars the ball free at the goalline, Jayden Young takes it back 102 yards for a touchdown. The Colts put up plenty of fight in a road loss to Valley View.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (SUNDAY 8:00 AM - TUESDAY 8:00 AM)

Voting starts Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the K8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.