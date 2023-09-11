Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

84-year-old dies after being thrown from ATV rear-ended by car

Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for...
Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries Friday.(MGN)
By AnaClare Barras and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELSH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – An 84-year-old man died after being hit by a car while driving an all-terrain vehicle on roads in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, a Nissan Altima was driving faster than the ATV and hit it from behind, causing Robert R. Montie to be thrown from the 4-wheeler.

Police said Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries Friday.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Altima were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
ASP identifies man killed in Randolph County crash
Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield announced the deadline for applications for its Take Good...
Funding for Arkansas school’s “calming rooms” approaches deadline
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/8/23)
The Red Wolves fell to Memphis 37-3 Saturday in the home opener.
Arkansas State falls to Memphis 37-3 in home opener
Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect

Latest News

FILE - Scottish scientist Ian Wilmut is seen in the Pauls Church in Frankfurt, central Germany,...
Ian Wilmut, a British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep, dies at age 79
FILE - Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023,...
Ed Sheeran crashes wedding, serenades couple
The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the Archer Daniels Midland...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees
On Friday, Sept. 8, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge...
Man facing 35 counts of child pornography