Arkansas’ Jeffcoat named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following Arkansas’ 28-6 win against Kent State, redshirt senior Trajan Jeffcoat has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday. It’s the second SEC weekly honor of his career.

Jeffcoat’s impact on the game was undeniable as he helped the Razorbacks control the line of scrimmage vs. the Golden Flashes, allowing just 26 total rushing yards – the fewest by an Arkansas opponent since against New Mexico State (11) in 2017.

The Columbia, S.C., native recorded three tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss (-11), including a career high 1.5 sacks for a loss of nine yards.

Jeffcoat and defensive end Landon Jackson were instrumental in a goal line stand in the fourth quarter by combining for a tackle for a loss of four yards on fourth-and-goal. In the first quarter, Jeffcoat and linebacker Jaheim Thomas combined for a sack for a loss of seven yards on third down to force a Kent State field goal. Again in the first quarter, Jeffcoat tallied a sack for a loss of five yards to force a punt.

Jeffcoat and the Razorbacks return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, against BYU. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

