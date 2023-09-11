Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas Medicaid rolls drop 72,000 in August as redetermination enters final month

Attorney General’s Medicaid Control Fraud Unit investigating Madison Parish Hospital
Attorney General’s Medicaid Control Fraud Unit investigating Madison Parish Hospital(Source: MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Arkansas’ Medicaid rolls fell by more than 72,000 in August, according to new figures released by the state Department of Human Services on Friday (Sept. 8).

Arkansas is unwinding, or redetermining, Medicaid eligibility for patients as part of the ending of the federal COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a continuous enrollment requirement during the crisis that prevented DHS from removing most ineligible individuals from Medicaid. State law requires the unwinding process to be completed in six months.

In its fifth month of redetermination, DHS officials said 72,519 Arkansans had their Medicaid cases closed – a number that includes those added to the rolls during the public health emergency and regular renewals. In August, DHS said more than 50,000 cases were renewed after eligibility was confirmed.

As of Sept. 1, total Medicaid enrollment was 877,544, including 388,558 children, 239,990 on ARHOME, and 248,996 other adults. Since redetermination began on April 1, there have been more than 370,000 removed from Medicaid rolls.

“We have now completed redeterminations for five of the six months of our unwinding effort, and so far our incredible eligibility workers have confirmed eligibility for more than a quarter of a million Arkansans,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Putnam. “By discontinuing coverage for beneficiaries who no longer qualify for Medicaid, we are ensuring that these resources are available to eligible Arkansans who truly need them.”

Several states have been ordered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to pause their redeterminations or reinstate coverage for some beneficiaries because of issues with their eligibility system processes. Arkansas is not one of these states, and DHS said it anticipates continuing its comprehensive unwinding plan over the sixth and final month.

The top reasons for closures include disenrollments based on:

  • Failing to send back required eligibility information;
  • Failing to return requested information;
  • Household income exceeding Medicaid limitations;
  • Not meeting requirements for programs; and
  • Client-requested closures.

You can find this article on Talk Business’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
ASP identifies man killed in Randolph County crash
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/8/23)
Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield announced the deadline for applications for its Take Good...
Funding for Arkansas school’s “calming rooms” approaches deadline
The Red Wolves fell to Memphis 37-3 Saturday in the home opener.
Arkansas State falls to Memphis 37-3 in home opener
Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect

Latest News

America commemorates 22 years since the September 11 attacks.
America marks 22nd commemoration of 9/11
With state fair season in full bloom, many are wondering which fair they should go to.
Most popular southern state fairs according to Intstagram and TikTok
The Jonesboro community honored first responders on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist...
SERVPRO honors first responders with Jonesboro 9/11 event
One Arkansas woman is remembering the life of her sister who was killed in the attack on Sept....
Arkansas woman remembers sister killed in 9/11 attack