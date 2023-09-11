Arkansas woman remembers sister killed in 9/11 attack

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA/KFTA) - One Arkansas woman is remembering the life of her sister who was killed in the attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes, and on the first plane was 28-year-old Sara Low.

According to our content partner, KNWA-TV, Low worked as a flight attendant on the plane but grew up in Batesville, Arkansas, graduating from Batesville’s high school in 1991.

After graduation, Low moved to Fayetteville where she attended the University of Arkansas, receiving a degree in finance and real estate.

In the Spring of 1999, Low decided to pursue her passion of becoming a flight attendant and joined American Airlines.

Sara began her flight attendant career in New York but was then transferred to Boston in the Fall of 2000.

Alyson Low, the sister of Sara, can still to this day recall all these facts about her younger sister who died over 20 years ago.

“We miss everything about her,” Alyson said.

Alyson said when word got out about the planes hitting the World Trade Center, two of her friends, who knew Alyson’s sister was a flight attendant, immediately told her.

Initially, Alyson said she and her family were told Sara had not been on American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the North Tower, but as the day grew on, she never heard from her sister and began to worry.

The sisters’ father, Mike, called Alyson to deliver the bad news.

“All [my dad] had to say is, is there somebody with you? and that’s how I knew,” Alyson said.

It was later found out that whoever had told the family that Sara was not on the plane had been looking at the passenger list, not the crew manifest.

“There were 6,000 planes in the air that morning and for her to be on one of four, you never can get your head around that,” Alyson said. “My kids heard me. They were in the classroom next door and when I got the call from my dad they heard me and it’s hard, it’s hard to know that they went through that because I know they must have been terrified,”

On the day of the attack, Sara wasn’t even supposed to work. She and Alyson had just moved into an apartment in Boston when Sara had picked up the extra flight for more rent money and extra cash.

Since the attack, the Low family has continued to fight for more information regarding the attack that killed Sara and 3,000 others.

You can read more on the story by visiting KNWA-TV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.