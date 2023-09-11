Boil order issued for two water systems

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents in Stone County will need to boil their water following a water main break.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Monday, Sept. 11, for customers of Fifty Six Waterworks and Sylamore Valley Water Association.

The order ADH blamed a water main break for the boil orders.

The orders will remain in place until the issue is resolved and tests by the ADH indicate there are no pathogens or bacteria in the water.

Residents are advised to boil water for three minutes before using for cooking or drinking and to dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.

