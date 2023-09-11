Football Friday Night
Butch Jones provides injury updates, talks need for improvement at Sun Belt weekly press conference

By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones addressed media members at the Sun Belt’s weekly coaches press conference.

The first question to Jones, asked by RedWolfReport’s Luke Matheson, was the status of QB J.T. Shrout. The redshirt senior left Saturday’s 37-3 loss against Memphis after getting sacked. He limped off to the sideline favoring his ankle and would not return.

“Right now, I would probably list him as questionable,” Jones said. “He will practice this week but we’ll see how that goes. So he’ll be day-to-day moving forward.”

I asked Jones about the challenges of preparing for a team without knowing who will be under center.

“We have to play to the skillsets of the quarterback,” Jones said. “We’ll have a couple gameplans moving forward. We’ll address that situation how it progresses throughout the course of the week.”

Howlraiser’s Jeremy Harper asked if the team will have a different look offensively for Saturday’s matchup against Stony Brook.

“I think first of all, we have to continue to stay the course with fundamental and details and overall execution,” Jones said. “We have to start to get the ball in the hands of our playmakers. We have to do a better job that way as well.”

Arkansas State (0-2) looks for their first win of the season Saturday. The Red Wolves will host FCS opponent Stony Brook (0-2) for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+. The Seawolves have lost each of their first two matchups of the season, both to ranked conference opponents.

