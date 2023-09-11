Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Former Red Wolf Blake Grupe boots three field goals in NFL debut, helping Saints win

New Orleans Saints place-kicker Blake Grupe (19) kicks a 52-yard field goal against the...
New Orleans Saints place-kicker Blake Grupe (19) kicks a 52-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Arkansas State football’s all-time points leader Blake Grupe drilled three field goals in his NFL debut for the New Orleans Saints, boosting the team to their season-opening 16-15 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome Sunday afternoon.

Grupe hit the first of his three field goals following a blocked punt in the first quarter, a chip shot from 26 yards out.

The Missouri native would tie up the game once more in the second quarter, nailing a 33-yarder. His biggest field goal came in the third quarter, splitting the uprights from 52 yards to tie the game at 9-9. The Saints would go on to win 16-15.

“I thought he kicked the ball well,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen said. “The 52-yarder there was a huge kick in the game. That was great to see the kid knock that thing through... I was pleased with the way he performed.”

Grupe became the first player in Saints history to kick a 50+ yard field goal in his first NFL game, and the second Saint to hit three-plus field goals in his debut (Zach Hocker, 2015). Just 26 other players in NFL history have drilled three-plus field goals in their first game.

Grupe wasn’t the only former Red Wolf to see significant playing time in the win. All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis had 10 tackles, including a tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter.

Kirk Merritt came into the game as a backup running back behind Jamaal Williams. He didn’t receive a carry but was on the field for a few snaps on offense and on special teams.

New Orleans will play on ESPN’s Monday Night Football at Carolina Monday, September 18 for a 6:15 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
One dead after car crashes into semi on highway
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play - Week 3 Scores for Sept. 8, plus Video Replays »
The second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction will take place in Paragould on...
Second annual Better Together benefit dinner and auction to take place in Paragould
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Football Friday Night Game of the Week reveal (Week 4)
College No-Huddle: Harding, UAM football win Saturday, Lyon falls to 1-1
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones details offensive struggles through first two games
Governor Sanders attended Saturday night’s football game and started the game with the coin toss.
Governor Sanders attended Arkansas State’s first home game of the season