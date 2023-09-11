Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Kennett looking into the possibility of a new trash service.

Trash bins around town are left full sometimes in Kennett as the contracted companies fall...
Trash bins around town are left full sometimes in Kennett as the contracted companies fall behind.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - People in Kennett have been struggling with their trash pickup and it has the city looking for answers after a request from the sanitation department.

It comes as residents have complained about things not getting picked up for days, especially larger items like branches or mattresses.

It is something that Kennett Mayor Jake Crafton is taking seriously after the city’s sanitation committee asked the council if the city could take over the trash service.

“We entertained the idea, we are going to investigate it, explore, and see if it is the best option for our community,” Crafton said.

Currently, the trash services are contracted to three different companies which leads to people all having different bins and Crafton said they leave a lot of the big things.

“People complain about yard waste and items like couches and mattresses along with the residential being slow,” Crafton said.

He said it is important to have a good impression on people on the outside especially when it comes to attracting new business.

“I want to have a good clean community, industrial prospects if they come to our town they don’t run away because they think it is a desolate place, they see a nice clean community,” Crafton said.

This is not a change that is going to happen overnight as Crafton said they are in the process of weighing all their options and making sure this is the right decision and if they do make the change, it could save people some money.

“The sanitation committee believes the service they would provide would be a cheaper rate for our citizens,” Crafton said.

It will be up to the council to decide and if the city does take over the trash service it would not go into effect for two years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
ASP identifies man killed in Randolph County crash
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/8/23)
Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield announced the deadline for applications for its Take Good...
Funding for Arkansas school’s “calming rooms” approaches deadline
The Red Wolves fell to Memphis 37-3 Saturday in the home opener.
Arkansas State falls to Memphis 37-3 in home opener
Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect

Latest News

A judge found probable cause to charge 18-year-old Laticia Rivas of El Dorado after Arkansas...
Woman accused of filing false claim of sexual assault
Members of the department and community all together cutting the hose on the new building.
Kennett unveils new fire station
America commemorates 22 years since the September 11 attacks.
America marks 22nd commemoration of 9/11
Attorney General’s Medicaid Control Fraud Unit investigating Madison Parish Hospital
Arkansas Medicaid rolls drop 72,000 in August as redetermination enters final month