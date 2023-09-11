Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man convicted in fatal crash

On Thursday, 54-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count...
On Thursday, 54-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of negligent homicide.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Newport man to 13 years in prison for a high-speed drunk driving crash that claimed another man’s life.

On Thursday, 54-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of negligent homicide.

Judge Rob Ratton sentenced Moore to 156 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 60 months of suspended imposition of sentence.

The judge also ordered Moore to pay all court costs and fees in $100 monthly installments upon his release from ADC.

The conviction stems from a Nov. 1, 2020, crash at the intersection of North Pecan and Daugherty Streets in Newport.

Police said Moore’s Dodge pickup collided with an eastbound Dodge Avenger driven by Richard Owens.

An investigation by Arkansas State Police determined Moore was traveling at a minimum of 82 miles per hour at the time of the crash, the affidavit said.

Moore’s son, Dustin, later told investigators that he and his father were traveling at 90 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

“Dustin stated that he was following behind Anthony Eugene Moore and narrowly avoided the collision,” the court documents stated.

Owens died in the crash.

According to the arrest affidavit, when emergency personnel removed Moore from his vehicle, they could smell a “strong odor of intoxicants.”

Moore consented to a blood draw at a local hospital. Analysis by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock revealed Moore had a blood alcohol concentration of .159. He also tested positive for cannabinoids, the affidavit stated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
ASP identifies man killed in Randolph County crash
Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield announced the deadline for applications for its Take Good...
Funding for Arkansas school’s “calming rooms” approaches deadline
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/8/23)
The Red Wolves fell to Memphis 37-3 Saturday in the home opener.
Arkansas State falls to Memphis 37-3 in home opener
Governor Sanders attended Saturday night’s football game and started the game with the coin toss.
Governor Sanders attended Arkansas State’s first home game of the season

Latest News

The Jonesboro community honored first responders on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist...
SERVPRO honors first responders with Jonesboro 9/11 event
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones at Sun Belt Weekly Press Conference (9/11/23)
The Walk to Defeat ALS will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, on the A-State campus.
Midday Interview: Walk to Defeat ALS Jonesboro
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses