Man convicted in fatal crash

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Newport man to 13 years in prison for a high-speed drunk driving crash that claimed another man’s life.

On Thursday, 54-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of negligent homicide.

Judge Rob Ratton sentenced Moore to 156 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 60 months of suspended imposition of sentence.

The judge also ordered Moore to pay all court costs and fees in $100 monthly installments upon his release from ADC.

The conviction stems from a Nov. 1, 2020, crash at the intersection of North Pecan and Daugherty Streets in Newport.

Police said Moore’s Dodge pickup collided with an eastbound Dodge Avenger driven by Richard Owens.

An investigation by Arkansas State Police determined Moore was traveling at a minimum of 82 miles per hour at the time of the crash, the affidavit said.

Moore’s son, Dustin, later told investigators that he and his father were traveling at 90 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

“Dustin stated that he was following behind Anthony Eugene Moore and narrowly avoided the collision,” the court documents stated.

Owens died in the crash.

According to the arrest affidavit, when emergency personnel removed Moore from his vehicle, they could smell a “strong odor of intoxicants.”

Moore consented to a blood draw at a local hospital. Analysis by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock revealed Moore had a blood alcohol concentration of .159. He also tested positive for cannabinoids, the affidavit stated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.