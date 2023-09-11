Man facing 35 counts of child pornography

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Batesville man after they reported finding him in possession of thousands of sexually explicit images involving children as young as infants.

On Friday, Sept. 8, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge 57-year-old Randall Earl Riley with 35 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Special Agent Sean Riegle reported ASP received a complaint on June 24, 2022, via the Cyber Tipline of someone sharing images of “naked prepubescent minor females posing in a sexual manner.”

Information gathered during the investigation led officers to Riley’s home on East College Street, the affidavit stated.

After confirming Riley was the only resident, officers executed a search warrant on Nov. 4, 2022, and seized five cellular devices and a laptop.

“The electronic devices were later analyzed by a digital evidence examiner,” Riegle stated. “Approximately 1,157 CSAM images were located on two of Riley’s cellular phone devices.”

The affidavit said the images were of children ranging in age from infants to 5 or 6 years old.

According to the court documents, Riley admitted during a Mirandized interview that he downloaded and viewed images of child pornography.

“Riley admitted that images of child pornography sexually arouse him,” the affidavit stated.

Riley is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Independence County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.