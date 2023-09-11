Football Friday Night
Most popular southern state fairs according to Intstagram and TikTok

With state fair season in full bloom, many are wondering which fair they should go to.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With state fair season in full bloom, many are wondering which fair they should go to.

Each state fair is different, and according to JeffBet, the Texas State Fair is by far the most snapped state fair in the South.

Texas wins with 339,485 Instagram hashtags and 128 million TikTok views, with “Big Tex” being the most popular on social media in the South and second in the country, behind Minnesota.

Results from the research conducted show Florida taking second place with 154,000 Instagram hashtags and 52 million TikTok views.

Arkansas ranked 15 in the country of most snapped state fairs, with 9,620 Instagram hashtags and 684,000 TikTok views.

“State Fairs showcase the best of each region’s food and culture and are a way for families to have fun while supporting their local community. However, few studies have revealed their popularity on social media, especially among Gen Z and Alpha. This data reveals that the Texas State Fair is the most popular southern State Fair on TikTok and Instagram, generating an eye-watering 52 million views on TikTok alone,” said a spokesperson for JeffBet.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

