Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Police: Man arrested after breaking into home, threatening to kill family

Paragould police arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and threatened to kill a...
Paragould police arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and threatened to kill a woman and her family.(Greene County Sheriff's Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and threatened to kill a woman and her family.

According to the incident report, Paragould Emergency Services received multiple calls on Sept. 9 regarding a disturbance in one residential area in Paragould, with callers saying there were two intoxicated people in a woman’s home, threatening to shoot and kill her while looking to harm her husband.

The report stated the man was not home, but his wife and kids were.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, 22-year-old Malachi Elms, with another suspect attempted to run from police but were later caught and arrested.

One witness reported that the suspects entered her apartment and threatened to kill her, her husband, and her 3-year-old child.

The woman told officers they threatened to rape and kill her and her family multiple times, one of them carrying a gun.

She also told police they had stolen multiple electronics, as well as food.

Multiple neighbors reported witnessing the incident, supporting the victim’s statement. However, no firearm was found at the scene, but according to the report, one of the defendants jumped into a body of water after running through thick brush while being pursued by police.

Elms is facing charges of the following:

  • Aggravated residential robbery
  • Terroristic threatening
  • Second-degree assault
  • Fleeing
  • Public intoxication

He was booked into the Greene County jail on Sept. 9, and his next court date is set for Sept. 11.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 6:26 a.m. Sept. 8 just...
ASP identifies man killed in Randolph County crash
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/8/23)
Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield announced the deadline for applications for its Take Good...
Funding for Arkansas school’s “calming rooms” approaches deadline
The Red Wolves fell to Memphis 37-3 Saturday in the home opener.
Arkansas State falls to Memphis 37-3 in home opener
Reggie Matthews, 40, is wanted in connection with shooting a woman multiple times on Sept. 6.
Osceola police arrest murder suspect

Latest News

The walk to defeat ALS will be taking place at Arkansas State University on Saturday.
Walk to defeat ALS to take place in Jonesboro
On Thursday, 54-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count...
Man convicted in fatal crash
The Jonesboro community honored first responders on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist...
SERVPRO honors first responders with Jonesboro 9/11 event
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones at Sun Belt Weekly Press Conference (9/11/23)