Police: Man arrested after breaking into home, threatening to kill family

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and threatened to kill a woman and her family.

According to the incident report, Paragould Emergency Services received multiple calls on Sept. 9 regarding a disturbance in one residential area in Paragould, with callers saying there were two intoxicated people in a woman’s home, threatening to shoot and kill her while looking to harm her husband.

The report stated the man was not home, but his wife and kids were.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, 22-year-old Malachi Elms, with another suspect attempted to run from police but were later caught and arrested.

One witness reported that the suspects entered her apartment and threatened to kill her, her husband, and her 3-year-old child.

The woman told officers they threatened to rape and kill her and her family multiple times, one of them carrying a gun.

She also told police they had stolen multiple electronics, as well as food.

Multiple neighbors reported witnessing the incident, supporting the victim’s statement. However, no firearm was found at the scene, but according to the report, one of the defendants jumped into a body of water after running through thick brush while being pursued by police.

Elms is facing charges of the following:

Aggravated residential robbery

Terroristic threatening

Second-degree assault

Fleeing

Public intoxication

He was booked into the Greene County jail on Sept. 9, and his next court date is set for Sept. 11.

