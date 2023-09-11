Football Friday Night
Sept. 11: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to some sunshine before clouds start to increase later this afternoon.

This is ahead of a cold front that will bring some rain chances tonight and into the first part of Tuesday.

I’m going with partly to mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Tonight, rain chances increase after midnight.

Those rain showers will linger into the morning hours of Tuesday.

A quarter to a half inch of rain is possible.

Behind the front, cooler air will move into the region.

Temperatures to end the week will be in the upper-70s and lower-80s for highs and mid-to-upper 50s for lows.

Temperatures heading into the weekend will remain below normal.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Events taking place across Region 8 honoring the heroes and those who died during the 2001 terror attacks.

A look at what’s ahead in the special session set to begin in Little Rock, the issues lawmakers will confront.

Rescue operations are underway in Morocco after a deadly earthquake, and an organization with South Missouri ties is on the way to help.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

