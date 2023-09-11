SERVPRO honors first responders with Jonesboro 9/11 event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro community honored first responders on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

SERVPRO hosted the first-ever NEA First Responder Hero Day at Judd Hill Farmers’ Market on Monday.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver, Assistant Police Chief Lynn Waterworth, and Fire Chief Martin Hamrick spoke about the significance of 9/11 and voiced appreciation for first responders.

Assistant Fire Chief Brett Bassham said this is a day first responders will be tied to forever.

“Some of the guys we’re hiring right now weren’t even born when 9/11 happened,” Bassham said. “So, just being able to keep that memory alive is just an honor.”

SERVPRO hopes to host the event again next year.

Each department that attended was able to recognize one individual who goes above and beyond as first responders.

The Jonesboro Police Department recognized Jamie Seaborn. The Jonesboro Fire Department recognized Bill Vacco. The Craighead County Sheriff’s office recognized Cody Latner. Emerson Ambulance Service recognized Billy Brown, and Medic One recognized the hurricane deployment team.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.