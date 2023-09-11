Football Friday Night
Walk to defeat ALS to take place in Jonesboro

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The walk to defeat ALS will be taking place at Arkansas State University on Saturday.

The event will be to help defeat the disease known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

ALS is a progressive condition that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, leading to the loss of muscle control, speech, and eventually breathing functions.

The walk will be to defeat ALS and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 on the Student Union Lawn at A-State, rain or shine.

The walk begins at 10 a.m., with check-in at 9:30 a.m.

For questions, you can call Amber Clark at 903-277-6533

