Woman accused of filing false claim of sexual assault

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a woman after police said she falsely reported a sexual assault.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Sept. 6, Arkansas State University Police responded to a residence on Dean Street regarding a reported sexual assault.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Laticia Rivas of El Dorado claimed she was walking to the student union when she encountered a group of women and a man.

Rivas told police she went with the group to a local Starbucks and when they returned, the man dropped off the others and then took her to Dean Street.

After pulling into a guest parking lot, Rivas reportedly told investigators the man “pulled her back into the vehicle and sexually assaulted her.”

Rivas told detectives “she was able to escape from the truck and took off running.”

However, according to the affidavit, when officers reviewed the university’s security camera system, “it was determined that the events reported by the defendant did not occur.”

Video showed Rivas and her alleged suspect leave at 8:26 p.m. then return at 9:35 p.m.

Both Rivas and the man got out of his vehicle and walked toward her building, the report stated. The man left around 10:27 p.m.

During an interview with UPD, the man said he “met the defendant on a dating app and they agreed to hang out that evening.”

The man said after picking up Rivas, they drove around town and then returned to her residence where they engaged in consensual sexual activity.

“Due to the findings of the video footage and the statement of the accused male subject it was determined the defendant had filed a false police report,” the affidavit stated.

On Monday, Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge her with filing a false report with law enforcement, a Class D felony.

Rivas is currently free on bond awaiting her next court appearance.

