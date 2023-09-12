‘Gas threat’ closes high school

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola High School students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”

Superintendent Dr. Toriana Green told K8 News that staff noticed a “smell of gas” at the start of the school day.

Green said Black Hills Energy was checking for a possible leak.

To ensure the safety of the students and faculty, school was dismissed.

“Today’s instructional day will have to be made up,” the district stated in a social media post. “We will notify you of the make-up date at a later time.”

