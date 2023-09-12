Gavin Stone returns to MLB, goes 5.1 innings in Monday start

LOS ANGELES (KAIT) - A Riverside & UCA alum is getting more experience in The Show.

Gavin Stone was recalled by the Dodgers, he was the starting pitcher Monday night vs. the Padres. Stone lasted 5.1 innings, allowing 7 earned runs, 1 walk, & 2 strikeouts. He got the no decision as Los Angeles fell to San Diego 11-8. Both of Stone’s strikeouts came in the 1st inning.

Gavin has appeared in 6 games for the Dodgers this season, recording 4 starts. He’s 1-0 with a 10.80 ERA, allowed 42 hits, 28 earned runs, 12 K in 23.1 IP. Stone has pitched in MLB and AAA this season. He’s tied for 4th in the Pacific Coast League with 120 strikeouts for Oklahoma City.

