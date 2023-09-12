Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and threatened to kill a...
Police: Man arrested after breaking into home, threatening to kill family
Some residents in Stone County will need to boil their water following a water main break.
Boil order issued for two water systems
On Thursday, 54-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count...
Man convicted in fatal crash
On Friday, Sept. 8, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge...
Man facing 35 counts of child pornography
The Jonesboro community honored first responders on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist...
SERVPRO honors first responders with Jonesboro 9/11 event

Latest News

A judge has ruled an Osceola city council member convicted of two felonies decades ago is not...
Judge sides with city councilmember’s eligibility to serve
Jeff Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled” tour will make a stop at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Simmons...
Jeff Dunham show set for December
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 57-year-old...
Man accused of throwing knife at neighbor
Students were sent home Tuesday following a reported “gas threat.”
‘Gas threat’ closes high school
The ultimate monster truck show will barrel into Arkansas next spring.
Monster Jam rolling into Arkansas