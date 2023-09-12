Football Friday Night
Jeff Dunham show set for December

Jeff Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled” tour will make a stop at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Simmons Bank Arena.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The man Slate magazine called “America’s Favorite Comedian” will perform later this year in North Little Rock.

Jeff Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled” tour will make a stop at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Simmons Bank Arena.

According to a Tuesday news release, tickets are $60 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or at ticketmaster.com.

