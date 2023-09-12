Football Friday Night
K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (9/11/23)

Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured another exciting evening of high school volleyball.

Brookland 3, Nettleton 0 (Volleyball)

Wynne 3, Jonesboro 2 (Volleyball)

Manila 3, Harrisburg 0 (Volleyball)

CRA 3, Walnut Ridge 2 (Volleyball)

Highland 3, Midland 1 (Volleyball)

Piggott 3, Cave City 1 (Volleyball)

Harding Academy 3, Salem 0 (Volleyball)

