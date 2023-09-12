Football Friday Night
Law enforcement has a breakthrough in break-in cases

Cars have been being broken into throughout the summer right from some people's driveways.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Throughout the summer there have been plenty of cars being broken into and stolen all around Craighead County but in the past couple of weeks there have been some findings.

Trying to find who breaks into a car is a tough thing to solve especially when the footprint is spread out, so when Jason Allen, Deputy with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, found a lead they were thrilled.

“We had a break in the case we made an arrest last Friday, it is still an ongoing investigation, but I believe we are going to be able to apply that person to about 4 or 5 of our car thefts.”

Allen said once they can nail someone down for one car break-in, they are able to use technology so in many cases they find that person has been guilty more than once.

“When an arrest is made, we have a lot of technology we are using now where it kind of puts those people in different situations where it ties them to that and one thing leads to another,” Allen said.

Everyone wants to know when this might stop and while many times the number of break-ins increases over the summer, Allen said this is usually a time where they see the number kind of stay the same.

“It’s plateaued it’s pretty much stayed the same. It seems like throughout the year you will get car break-ins closer to the holiday season where people have packages and things like that,” Allen said.

He said he has the same advice for everyone to keep their doors locked and if something happens send any evidence like security videos to them saying it goes a long way.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

