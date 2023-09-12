Man accused of throwing knife at neighbor

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is locked up after police said he threw a knife at his neighbor.

Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 57-year-old Kerry Rubbo with one count of aggravated assault, a Class D felony.

According to court documents, on Sept. 8, officers responded to a fight involving weapons at a Paragould home.

The victims reportedly told police Rubbo threatened them with a knife after they confronted him about “digging through their garbage” and trying to steal water from their house.

“Officers were advised that Rubbo had swung the knife around at them and had then thrown the knife, striking the victim in the chest,” Detective Lieutenant Robert Sexton stated in the affidavit.

As one of the victims and Rubbo were physically fighting, the affidavit said another victim “fired a round from his handgun in an attempt to get Rubbo to disengage the altercation.”

Following the gunshot, police said Rubbo ran from the scene.

While investigating, Sexton said officers received another report of a shirtless man “prowling around” nearby houses.

Responding officers reported finding Rubbo trespassing and attempted to arrest him.

However, according to the documents, Rubbo ran away, ignoring the officers’ commands to stop.

“Rubbo was apprehended by officers after he ran through an individual’s fence, damaging it,” the affidavit stated. “Rubbo was believed to either be under the influence or having some kind of mental breakdown.”

In addition to the felony charge, the judge also found probable cause to charge Rubbo with fleeing and second-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

Rubbo is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond awaiting arraignment.

