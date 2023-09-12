Maynard prepares for 43rd annual “Pioneer Days”

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County town is preparing for an event that draws thousands.

The 43rd annual Maynard Pioneer Days kicks off Sept. 14 and runs through Sept. 16.

The event will feature political speakers, a car show, the crowning of this year’s Pioneer Prince and Princess, and much more.

Volunteer Babbie Nelse said it’s a tradition that has been going on for years that everyone enjoys.

“It’s good for our community. It brings the community together. The people in town really enjoy it. Plus, we get a lot of people from out of town,” Nelson explained.

Nelson said the event wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of the volunteers.

“Most of this is done by volunteers. We’re here volunteering, we have a lot of people in the community that help volunteer, and it’s put on by volunteers,” Nelson added.

Organizers say last year drew around 3,000 people to Pioneer Park.

For more information on Pioneer Day festivities, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.