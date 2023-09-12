Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For years, McDonald’s has allowed customers to fill and refill their own drinks.

But now, the fast-food chain has announced plans to ditch its self-serve soda machines.

McDonald’s said it’s because fewer people are eating in its dining rooms since the pandemic, reducing the need for the machines.

The company said its digital sales, which include orders on its app or through partners like Uber Eats, now make up 40% of sales.

According to McDonald’s, the machines will be eliminated from its U.S. restaurants by the year 2032.

Future McDonald’s will also have smaller dining rooms, or none at all. The company recently teased a new smaller format called “CosMc’s.” McDonald’s hasn’t released further details about the concept.

Other fast-food chains are reportedly experimenting with redesigns too, including Chipotle and Taco Bell.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and threatened to kill a...
Police: Man arrested after breaking into home, threatening to kill family
Some residents in Stone County will need to boil their water following a water main break.
Boil order issued for two water systems
On Thursday, 54-year-old Anthony Eugene Moore entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count...
Man convicted in fatal crash
On Friday, Sept. 8, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge...
Man facing 35 counts of child pornography
The Jonesboro community honored first responders on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist...
SERVPRO honors first responders with Jonesboro 9/11 event

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail, March 16, 2022, in Chicago....
Illinois appeals court hears arguments on Jussie Smollett request to toss convictions
Brian Fredricksen is working to save native pollinators like the honey bee
Pollinators in Peril: orchestrating a new flight of the bumblebee
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges