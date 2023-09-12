Football Friday Night
Monster Jam rolling into Arkansas

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The ultimate monster truck show will barrel into Arkansas next spring.

Monster Jam: As Big as it Gets rolls into the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, and range in price from $22 to $62. There is an 8-ticket limit and all guests over the age of 2 must have a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Group tickets for 10 or more people may be purchased by emailing mstonecipher@simmonsbankarena.com

