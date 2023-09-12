New stops hoping to make downtown Paragould safer

Football Friday Night
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Main Street Paragould has added stop signs on a busy street to keep its pedestrians and drivers safer.

On Friday, Sept. 8, Main Street Paragould announced the addition of four new stop signs along Pruett St. in Paragould. They’re at the intersection of E Emerson St. and S Pruett St. and E Poplar St. and N Pruett St.

Miranda Reynolds is the executive director of Main Street Paragould. She said it is the increased traffic in the area that brought the new signs.

“We want people to be able to walk, cross our streets. Of course, eat, shop, and play in our downtown safely,” she said.

Katherine Pierce has worked in downtown Paragould for the last year, she said she and others would worry for their safety at times.

“People would just fly by here like no tomorrow, all the time,” she said. “I think these stop signs are really going to put some safety into the community.”

The stop signs might take a while to get used to, but Pierce said she’s already noticed a difference downtown.

“You could be inside a building, and you’d hear them fly by but now it’s just, it’s nice, it’s quiet. You don’t really hear much anymore like that.”

Reynolds said there aren’t any more changes coming to the streets of downtown Paragould, but Pierce has some ideas in case they come.

“I’d say speed tables like that or a speed bump would be great but other than that, I couldn’t really think of anything,” she said.

