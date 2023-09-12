Football Friday Night
One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered serious injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 9:14 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, on State Highway 115 in Lawrence County.

Larry Young, 72, of Sage was northbound when his 2004 Ford F-150 ran off the road on the southbound side and struck a mailbox, the crash report stated.

After striking the mailbox, ASP said the truck continued down the roadside before hitting a tree.

Young died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

His passenger, 69-year-old Donnie Vest of Melbourne, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Regional One Health Center in Memphis.

Brookland volleyball remains undefeated, beats Nettleton in straight sets