Osceola man now able to serve on city council

A judge recently ruled in favor of an Osceola council member following complications with state law.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge recently ruled in favor of an Osceola council member following complications with state law.

Last year, The State of Arkansas sued Donnie Pugh, claiming he could not serve as a city council member.

They claimed that state law bars a convicted felon from serving in an office in Arkansas.

The judge ruled that Pugh’s convictions were over 20 and 30 years old and they were sealed.

Pugh is now able to serve as a city council member.

